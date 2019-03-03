Denver Post Obituaries
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
Helen Leith
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
969 Ulysses,
Golden, CO
Leith, Helen B.

Helen B. Leith, 94, of Golden, CO passed away quietly due to heart failure at Collier Hospice Center on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Hollywood is where she was born on July 2, 1924. Helen adapted quickly with passion and a smile to a host of international homes that included exotic locations such as Saipan; Tehran, Iran; Djakarta, Indonesia; and Karachi, Pakistan. In the last 43 years she was very involved with the social and civic life in Golden. She wasn't just a Living Landmark of Golden, her volunteer/community titles were many and include Director of CSM International Friendship Program, Director on the Jefferson Symphony Board, Grand Marshal of Buffalo Bill Days, Golden's Sweetheart, fundraiser for this and that all in addition to being a Red Hat Society Lady. Helen loved to be involved and get others involved. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 969 Ulysses, Golden, CO. Luncheon immediately follows mass in the Parish Community Center. Graveside services will follow the luncheon next door at Golden Cemetery. Pallbearers include the grand and great-grandchildren.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 17, 2019
