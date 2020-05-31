Helen Basile
1925 - 2020-05-25
Basile, Helen
July 18, 1925 - May 25, 2020

Peacefully passed in her home in Lakewood. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Samuel at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Please see horancares.com for full obituary.




Published in Denver Post on May 31, 2020.
