Bricmont, Helen
August 29, 1931 - December 30, 2019
Helen Bricmont passed unexpectedly and peacefully on December 30, 2019, at age 88. At the time she was a resident of Valley Park, MO., having recently moved there to be closer to family. Helen was born in Pittsburgh on August 29, 1931, in the middle of the Great Depression, to James King Gernon and Ellen Marie (Nell) Gernon. She was raised and spent the majority of her life in the Pittsburgh area. Helen was a beautiful woman, a kind and gracious and cheerful person who could always find the good in others. She was extremely proud of her children and their accomplishments as parents, professionals, and informed citizens. She leaves a loving legacy, and will be profoundly missed.
Helen is survived by her children: Robert (Angela) Bricmont, Jr., Carol (the late James) Dingman; Elaine (John MacArthur), Daniel and Diane (Edward Kappeler) Bricmont; grandsons Jason (Carrie) and Spencer Dingman, and Ryan and Evan Bricmont; great-grandchildren Lillian, Harper and Cameron Dingman; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Robert J. Bricmont, and by her sister Catherine Hughes.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Schrader's Funeral Home, in Ballwin, MO. Final burial arrangements will be made after Helen completes three years of selfless service in the furtherance of medical education at Logan Chiropractic College in St. Louis, MO. (Helen always wanted to go to college!) In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wild Bird Rehabilitation, www.wildbirdrehab.org.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020