Burnett, HelenHelen Burnett, a former teacher, passed away on September 8, 2020.She was born Corrine Howard on February 23, 1928 in Tampa, Florida and in 1932 was adopted by Ruth and Charles S. Burnett of that city.Helen spent her high school years at Thornwell Orphanage, Clinton, South Carolina, a Presbyterian institution now known as Thornwell Home and School for Children. At the orphanage she won a four-year scholarship to Florida State University in Tallahassee and graduated from that institution in 1949.After a brief period working as a secretary in New York City and Denver, Helen earned her teaching certificate and taught in Durango, Colorado and France. Returning to the U.S., Helen was employed in School District 14, Adams County, for 25 years.After retirement, Helen enjoyed doing volunteer work at the Denver Museum of Natural History and the Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys. She also enjoyed her membership in Delta Kappa Gamma and Alpha Delta Kappa teaching sororities.There are no survivors. Contributions may be made to Thornwell Home and School for Children, Clinton, South Carolina.