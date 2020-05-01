Eichler, Helen

Helen Eleanor Eichler, 99, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020. Helen Mancinelli was born in Newark, New Jersey on August 24, 1920. She was the daughter of Italian immigrants Maria Gaetana La Tegana and Antonio "Tony" Mancinelli. Following the death of her mother from tuberculosis in 1923, her father moved Helen and her brothers to Denver for the drier climate. Tony subsequently married Mary DeBell Marchese, a widow with two children, and the blended family settled in at 3914 Navajo Street in the Italian community of North Denver. Helen attended Bryan-Webster elementary school, Horace Mann Junior High, and North High School. She is survived by her children Rodney (Susan) Eichler of Centennial, CO, Richard (Julianne) Eichler, and Rosemary (John) Parsons of Houston, TX; grandchildren Kristian (Emily), Eric (Maggie), Mark, Catie, Evan, and Alex; and great grandchildren Maisie, Annie, and Sadie. Sister-in-law JoAnn Mancinelli and cousin Tom Mancinelli and many nieces and nephews also survive her. Helen is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Harry, her parents, brothers Fred, Sam, and Anthony "Butch" Mancinelli, and stepbrothers Clyde and Mike Marchese. During World War II, Helen was a clerk-typist in the War Department and a volunteer for the Red Cross Nurses Aid Corp. In the post war years, she did volunteer work for numerous church, school, and youth activities as Harry's Air Force career took the family to Waco and San Antonio, TX, Denver, and Crete, Greece. After 22 years federal government service she retired as the Education Program Administrator for the Geologic Division of the U.S. Geological Survey in Lakewood, CO. Helen was a founding member of St. Joan of Arc Parish in Arvada, CO, and a member of the St. Joan of Arc Senior Club. She was also a 60-year member of the Potenza Lodge Ladies Auxiliary. For the past nine years, Helen was an active resident of Springwood Assisted Living and Nightingale Lane Memory Care. In lieu of usual remembrances, donations can be made to Catholic Charities, 6240 Smith Road, Denver, CO 80216. A memorial service will be held at a later date.









