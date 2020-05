Or Copy this URL to Share

Horvat, Helen

November 17, 1923 - May 2, 2020



Survived by children Kathy (Mike) McDougal, Michael Horvat (Lujean Caddey), Tom (Rita) Horvat; grandchildren Matt (Chalee) McDougal, Kevin (Holli) McDougal, Sean McDougal, Jayna (Brian) Lang, Eric (Stacey) Horvat, Alyssa Horvat, Alex Horvat; great-grandchildren Brakken McDougal, Trystan McDougal, Emersyn McDougal, Presli Horvat, Leini Horvat; numerous nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by husband John. Private Funeral Mass and burial will be held.









