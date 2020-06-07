Helen Lucille Britton M.D.
1946 - 2020
Britton, Helen Lucille, MD
December 25, 1946 - May 30, 2020

Helen Lucille Britton, MD, of Lakewood, died on May 30, 2020 at the age of 73, after a very long illness. Born Helen Lucille Brown on December 25, 1946 in Omaha, Nebraska to Marguerete Elise Wallace and Robert Maurice Brown, she grew up in Oregon, spending summers on her beloved Flathead Lake in Montana. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Grinnell College in 1969 and obtained her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine in I973. There, she met her future husband John on the first day of medical school. She went on to serve as Resident and Chief Resident in Pediatrics at Wyler Children's Hospital of the University of Chicago and complete fellowship training in Community and Forensic Pediatrics at the University of Colorado. After practicing pediatrics with the Colorado Permanente Medical Group in Denver and the Thomas Davis Clinic in Tucson, she joined the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Arizona, where she led development of the child protection team and served as Medical Director of Casa de los Niños Crisis Nursery. A nationally recognized expert on the medical evaluation of child abuse, she later directed child protection teams at the Children's Hospital of New Orleans and at Primary Children's Medical Center in Salt Lake City. Throughout her career she served on many local, state, and national committees on child abuse, conducted research on maternal-child interaction, and published in the fields of child development and child protection. An avid outdoorswoman, Helen loved to hike, ski, run, and backpack. She was a talented poet, and several of her poems were published in the year of her death. She could soothe and comfort the most severely traumatized children, and her forensic medical assessments and expert testimony improved the lives of many children and their families. She greeted all with a pleasant and cheerful disposition and was loved by many. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, John; a sister, Elise Claire (Lisa) Brown of Oregon; a daughter, Christina of California; and a son, Christopher of Denver. A private inurnment will be held.


Published in Denver Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
