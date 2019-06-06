Home

St Therese Catholic Church
1243 Kingston St
Aurora, CO 80010
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fairmont Mortuary Chapel
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese Church
Aurora, CO
Ladouceur, Helen M.

Helen M. Ladouceur passed away on May 24, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. Preceded in death by her husband Robert V. Ladouceur, parents John and Katie Truetken, sister Anna, brothers John, Albert, Floyd and Elmer. Survived by daughter Leann (Lonnie) Green, sons Bob (Barb) Ladouceur, Bill (Laurel) Ladouceur, grandchildren Matt (Katie) Green, Tijon (Marcus) Rodriguez, Jordan (Abbey) Green, Alana Ladouceur, Lucy Ladouceur, great grand-children Annabella Rodriguez, Harper Green and sisters Irene Geist and Luella Robben.
Visitation at Fairmont Mortuary Chapel June 10th, 6pm-7pm with Rosary at 7pm. Service at St. Therese Church, Aurora, CO June 11th 10am with luncheon to follow. Services will conclude at the Church. Interment, Fort Logan National Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post from June 6 to June 8, 2019
