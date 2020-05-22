Helen M. Simonson
1930 - 2020
Simonson, Helen M.
10/25/1930 - 05/19/2020

Wife, mother, grand- mother, sister, friend. Helen built her family and community through her gentle yet powerful combination of high expectations, patient understanding, graceful communication, diligent action, generous love and great faith. Thank you, Helen, for showing us how to live with purpose and love with all our hearts. May your banquet with the Lord be as great as the banquets you prepared so often with us. Preceded by husband of 53 years, Arne, survived by sister Bea (Bernie), sister-in-law Myrna, daughters Ann (Liz), Clare (Tye), sons Tom (Kim), Paul (Heather), seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Church, Denver. Guest book at www.crownhillfunral.com




Published in Denver Post from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
