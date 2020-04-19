Ross, Helen Mae "Jackie" 04/12/1928 - 04/11/2020 Helen Mae (Jackie) Ross (91) passed away of natural causes April 11, 2020 at Generations, The Peaks at Old Laramie Trail care home, Lafayette, CO. Services determined at a later date; arrangements and extended obituary, Darrell Howe Mortuary, Lafayette. Jackie was born April 12, 1928 in Treece, KS to Gordon and Ethel Myers. She married Joseph E. Ross of Louisville September 5, 1948. The couple made their home in Broomfield. During her working career, Jackie was employed as Administrator for the City of Louisville and the Louisville Recreation Center. She was a long-time member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 111 and served the State of CO as Department President. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph (2013), daughter, Paulette (2002), and infant son, Steven (1956). She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Terry) Ruth of AZ and son, Richard Ross of Broomfield, 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Donations may be made to Season's Hospice, 9191 Sheridan Blvd, Suite 103, Westminster, CO 80031 or Generations, The Peaks at Old Laramie Trail, 660 Old Laramie Trail, Lafayette, CO 80026.

Published in Denver Post on Apr. 19, 2020.