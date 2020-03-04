Denver Post Obituaries
|
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Horan & McConaty
7577 West 80th Avenue,
Arvada, CO
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:30 PM
Horan & McConaty
7577 West 80th Avenue
Arvada, CO
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Helen Swanson


1929 - 2020
Helen Swanson Obituary
Swanson, Helen
Nov. 13, 1929 - Feb. 29, 2020

Born to Peter and Nellie in Erie, CO, Helen graduated from high school there in 1946. She met and married Carl Robert Swanson in 1950 while attending the University of Colorado Boulder. Married for 58 years, the family lived in CO, MN, MO, DE, NJ and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Helen earned an AAs in Humanities and Business at County College of Morris, NJ. Upon graduation, she worked at Picatinny Arsenal as a Technical Writer until retirement in 1991. After Robert's death in 2008, she became married to Robert Reginer in 2010 until his death in 2015 at Covenant Village. Helen stayed active in retirement there where she especially enjoyed interviewing CVC staff and writing for The Village Post. Helen is survived by her daughter, Helen Diane (Jeffrey Marc) Fornoff of Milford, PA; granddaughter, Jennifer Marie (Daniel) Keating of Colorado Springs, CO and grandson, Jonathon Marc (Jessica Reed) of Boston, MA. Visitation Friday, March 6, 2020, 2:00-3:30 pm. Funeral Service 3:30 pm. Both at Horan & McConaty, 7577 West 80th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80003. Reception to follow service. Interment Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11:30 am, Crown Hill Cemetery, 7777 W. 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 4, 2020
