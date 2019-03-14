Denver Post Obituaries
Helen Taylor
Taylor, Helen

of Denver, passed away on Nov. 17, 2018. She was born on June 7, 1931 in Warren, PA where she met her cherished husband, Bill. Helen lived an extraordinary life devoted to her family and to many communities. She is survived by her children Bill and Annette, grandchildren Juliet and Emily, cousin John, and his sons Bob and Pete. Memorial service, Sat. Mar. 16 at 11:00 am, St. John's Cathedral, at St. Martin's Chapel, 1350 N Washington St. Denver, 80203. Reception to follow. Interment at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be welcome in Helen W. Taylor's name to Pebble Creek Horse Association, c/o Sam Kirk, PO Box 23066, Silverthorne, CO 80498 ([email protected]). See monarchsociety.com for full obituary and online condolences.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 14, 2019
