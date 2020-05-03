Walton-Teeple, Helen
April 23, 1913 - April 24, 2020
Helen Walton-Teeple,
107, born April 23, 1913, passed away on Friday evening April the 24th in her home in Cherry Creek, CO., surrounded by her sister Virginia, nephews Pat and George, caregivers Marsha, Linda, and Kay, and close family friend Karen Crowell.
She was a member of many Denver social and philanthropic circles, and "Aunt Helen" to scores. Helen celebrated her 107th, as always, in style, and shared her final birthday virtually via Zoom.
Helen is predeceased by husbands Jack Walton and Larry Teeple. Larry's family includes his son Stanley Teeple and wife Janet of Las Vegas NV, daughter Suzan Enlow and husband David of Thornton CO, daughter Lisa Heckenberger and husband Scott of Sparta NJ, 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren all of whom Helen was an inspiration and a shining light.
Helen is survived by her sister and constant companion Virginia Kelly, 98 who lives 2 doors down from Helen's adored Pink-n-Gold Palace at the Polo Club.
Helen is predeceased by brothers Glen Howell, Harry Howell and Gene Howell, and sisters Margery McAnally and Madeline Hamilton. She is survived by 14 nieces and nephews and 16 great- nieces and nephews.
Donations: In lieu of flowers, follow your heart and give to the charity of your choice.
Published in Denver Post on May 3, 2020.