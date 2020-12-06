Merx, Helmut



Mr. Helmut Merx passed away on October 30, 2020. He was born in Germany and lived a full life in the great state of Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his mother Ludwina, father, and two brothers. He is survived by 4 children: Ludy Trevino, Michelle Reyes, Beverly (Carter) Merx, and one son Johann.

Mr. Merx enjoyed watching the Denver Broncos, plus many other adventures Colorado has to offer like fishing and the outdoors. Some of the happiest moments happened when he was able to take his children up into the Rockies from the city of Denver on camping trips when they all were still little.

Helmut was always a pro-Unionist at his employment, and a lover of the finer things in life.

Mr. Merx also enjoyed sports cars and the passion of the Rail (Trains).

Helmut was laid to rest Tuesday, December 1st at (12 noon) Mountain time 2020, at Hollywood Cemetery, Jackson, Tennessee.

He will be forever resting in peace in Tennessee, where his son (Johann G. Merx-president local 9-0590 USW) resides.





