|
|
Mahlman, Henry Clayton
Henry Clayton Mahlman "Hank", 88, died peacefully Friday evening, June 14, 2019, at St Joseph hospital, Denver, following a brief struggle with Guillain Barre Syndrome.
Hank was born August 12, 1930 to Henry and Adelaide (Albers) in Bismarck, North Dakota, the youngest of three children.
Hank enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served as a radio operator during the Korean Conflict. He graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1957, having completed a combined program earning both an undergraduate and a law degree. Hank was married to Patricia Colleen (Menzies) for 53 years until her death in 2010.
Hank spent his career in the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of the Solicitor, where he became the Associate Regional Solicitor. He retired in 1996. He is survived by his daughters Kirsten (Daniel Wilson) and Karen (Daniel) Gerash; and grandchildren Hannah and Sophie Wilson, and Halle and Will Gerash.
Hank was an avid outdoorsman, and in later years transferred some of his enthusiasm to televised football. He taught himself wiring and plumbing in order to build his second home in Breckenridge, Colorado. This was the perfect vehicle for him to demonstrate his immense superiority in all things technical and mechanical to his children. He was an aficionado of opera and classical music, and rarely missed a recorded Metropolitan Opera performance at his local theater. He was also an avid reader, and both enjoyed and was frustrated by the New York Times daily crossword puzzles. Hank also enjoyed maintaining contact with friends and relatives. He thought nothing of a cross-country drive to visit old friends.
Hank donated his body to the medical school at the University of Colorado. A memorial service for Henry C. Mahlman will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Published in Denver Post on June 23, 2019