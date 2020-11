Hergenrader, Henry EdwardHenry Hergenrader, 87 of Wahiawa, Hawai'i, died on October 5th, 2020 at his residence of CHF and AFIB. Henry enjoyed 37 years as a Carpenter and Working Superintendent for Denver Construction companies including, O'Flaherty, Saunders, Hammond and Rob Roy. He was a genius at commercial and detailed construction, especially Christ the King Church, Denver; Empire Savings renovation; and many schools, county and state buildings in Colorado.Henry moved to Hawai'i in 1985 and worked for Castle and Cook, Dole Construction; Mortenson; and Pankow. He was celebrated for conservation of materials in renovations at Kaiser Permanente facilities throughout Hawai'i, Queen's Hospital MRI and upgrades; as well as short turn around build in a unique residence on Hawai'i Loa Ridge. "Ed" worked on every island of Hawai'i, except Ni'ihau!Survivors include sisters, Elida Boeck, Sacramento; Betty Gerler and Elanore Quick of La Junta; as well as, his first wife, Catherine Louise Bailey of Cedaredge, and their children: Brenda Loveall and Lenora Aker, Cedaredge; John Hergenrader, Carson City; Marybeth Blessinger, Wheatridge and Esther Ruiz, Thornton. He will be cherished in memory by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter Mary.Henry is currently survived by his wife, Kalaukieleula Betty Ann Hergenrader, Wahiawa and step-children, Kiilehua Brown, Wahiawa; Keliionanaikekumu Edwards, Las Vegas and caregivers Kana and Mila Brown, Wahiawa.Please No gifts. Donations may be given to your charity of choice or Island Hospice, Honolulu, Hawai'i. Aloha and Mahalo.