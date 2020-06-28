I remember Henry best as the thoughtful, loving, inquisitive member of the St John's Fathers Group. Most of us had young or teenage kids. Henry's were all grown. Yet he took such keen interest in each of us and the things our kids were going through in their growing lives. I always felt like Henry was the big brother who stuck up for me. Wow, was that ever good for my spirit. I remember driving to the Men's retreat at St Malo - just the two of us. I had a hard time finding out about Henry, because he was so keenly interested in me and my personal story. Thank you Henry for your beautiful spirit and the love you shared with all of us.

Ray Stranske

Friend