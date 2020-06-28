Henry Jesse
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse, Henry

Reverend Henry Jesse, ever the humble giant among his family, friends and colleagues, died peacefully on June 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ann; daughters Alexandra, Clare, Katharine, and Jane; step-children Suzanne and Jonathan; 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are pending. Memorials may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. Please visit monarchsociety.com for full obituary




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 28 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monarch Society
1534 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
(303) 837-8712
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 27, 2020
I remember Henry best as the thoughtful, loving, inquisitive member of the St John's Fathers Group. Most of us had young or teenage kids. Henry's were all grown. Yet he took such keen interest in each of us and the things our kids were going through in their growing lives. I always felt like Henry was the big brother who stuck up for me. Wow, was that ever good for my spirit. I remember driving to the Men's retreat at St Malo - just the two of us. I had a hard time finding out about Henry, because he was so keenly interested in me and my personal story. Thank you Henry for your beautiful spirit and the love you shared with all of us.
Ray Stranske
Friend
June 27, 2020
Fond memories from childhood. Pop made the best breakfast for all 6 of us children. Usually, eggs, bacon, blueberry muffins every morning before school! Great camping trips campgrounds in forests and beaches. Alexandra, oldest child
Alexandra Jesse
Family
June 26, 2020
My Papa was a light in the world which will be missed by many. As a small girl, he was my strength and safety. Growing up he taught me about Theology, building with tools, polishing rocks and the many hikes we went on. His soft voice and wisdom resonates in my mind as I know he is home at last, at last. I love you PapaYour daughter, Janie Babe.
Smith-Stafford Smith-Stafford
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved