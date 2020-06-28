Jesse, Henry
Reverend Henry Jesse, ever the humble giant among his family, friends and colleagues, died peacefully on June 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ann; daughters Alexandra, Clare, Katharine, and Jane; step-children Suzanne and Jonathan; 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are pending. Memorials may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. Please visit monarchsociety.com for full obituary
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 28 to Jul. 5, 2020.