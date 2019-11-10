|
|
Castor, Henry John
Henry John Castor died at his home in Denver, Colorado on November 2, 2019 with his loving wife and children at his side, after a 4 year battle with cancer.
John was born May 22, 1935 in Wray, Colorado. He married Neva Clarel Probasco on May 15, 1955. John worked for the Public Service Company of Colorado for 39 years as a lineman, troubleshooter, dispatcher and supervisor, retiring in 1994. He was a member of the Thornton United Presbyterian Church and the Gethsemane Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his wife Neva; children Mike, Randy, Michele (Carl) de Rozario, Robin (Bruce) Burckley, Jeff (Corinna), and Melissa (Doug) Avrin; 19 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; sisters Beverly Morris and Phyllis (Don) Schinke; brother Jim Castor; and numerous nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents William John Castor and Lena Florinda (Hesse) Losey, and brothers Bill, Cliff, and Kenneth.
John was a devoted Christian and a loving family man of outstanding character. He enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, watching movies, and listening to music. John was a loyal Denver Broncos fan.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Horan & McConaty, 9998 Grant Street, Thornton, Colorado, 80229. For full obituary, visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 10, 2019