Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
303-425-9511
Rosary
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:30 PM
All Saints Catholic Church
2559 S. Federal Blvd.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
2559 S. Federal Blvd.
View Map
1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Henry Joseph De Nicola Obituary
De Nicola, Henry Joseph
Born 7/25/1922 - Called home to the Lord 05/20/2019
Architect Emeritus

Survived by his children Philip (Louise), Kathy (Bill) Lancaster, Valerie (John) Englehardt, Peter (Joy), Michael (Kim), twenty grandchildren and fifty-six great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, his four siblings his son Mario, his beloved wife of fifty-five years, Kathy, and his great-grandson Michael Patrick Doyle. Recitation of the rosary, Thursday 5/30/19, 7:30 pm. Funeral Mass, Friday, 5/31/19, 10:00 am both at All Saints Catholic Church, 2559 S. Federal Blvd. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to All Saints Catholic Church or Little Sisters of the Poor.
Go online at cfcscolorado.org to view full obituary.
Published in Denver Post from May 26 to May 29, 2019
