|
|
De Nicola, Henry Joseph
Born 7/25/1922 - Called home to the Lord 05/20/2019
Architect Emeritus
Survived by his children Philip (Louise), Kathy (Bill) Lancaster, Valerie (John) Englehardt, Peter (Joy), Michael (Kim), twenty grandchildren and fifty-six great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, his four siblings his son Mario, his beloved wife of fifty-five years, Kathy, and his great-grandson Michael Patrick Doyle. Recitation of the rosary, Thursday 5/30/19, 7:30 pm. Funeral Mass, Friday, 5/31/19, 10:00 am both at All Saints Catholic Church, 2559 S. Federal Blvd. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to All Saints Catholic Church or Little Sisters of the Poor.
Go online at cfcscolorado.org to view full obituary.
Published in Denver Post from May 26 to May 29, 2019