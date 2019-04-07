|
|
Johnson, Herbert
09/20/1928 - 04/03/2019
Herbert Armstrong Johnson, age 90, passed away peacefully on April 3rd, 2019. Herbert was born in Georgetown, SC on September 20th, 1928. His parents were Daniel Johnson and Orianna Armstrong. Herb joined the United States Air Force in 1948 and served 24 years doing tours of duty in England, Japan, Southeast Asia and Korea. After retiring from the Air Force in 1973, he went to work for the Regional Transportation District for 20 years and retired in 1995. Herb was an avid Bronco fan, liked boxing and jazz. Herb lived in the Park Hill/Stapleton Area of Denver for 45 years. Herb is survived by his wife Tomeko, son Herbert Jr, his wife Dianna and son Harold, his wife Laurie , daughter Marilyn Outlaw and her husband Jim, daughter Orianna Wilson and grand daughter Cindy Outlaw and grandson Brady Johnson. Graveside Service to be held at Fairmount Cemetery at 2pm Wednesday, April 10.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 7, 2019