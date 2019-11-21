Denver Post Obituaries
More Obituaries for Herbert Stwalley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert L. Stwalley

Herbert L. Stwalley Obituary
Stwalley, Herbert L.
Sept. 3, 1922 - Nov. 18, 2019

Herbert L Stwalley of
Lakewood, Colorado
died November 18, 2019 after a brief illness. Herb was born on September 3, 1922 to Ray L Stwalley and Ruth Blanche (Winslow) Stwalley on a homestead located in Bent County, 20 miles southwest of Las Animas, Colorado. As a member of the 133rd Construction Battalion (SeaBees), Herb received commendation for outstanding heroism in support of military operations during the seizure of Iwo Jima. In 1945 he married Elinor Sharswood Green. He received a degree in Civil Engineering from Colorado State University and was employed by the Bureau of Reclamation. His work involved dam construction projects in Colorado, Utah, Montana and Washington. He retired in 1979 as Branch Chief of the Bureau of Reclamation in Denver. Herb's interests included hunting, fly fishing, and gardening. Herb was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Richard, Ruth, Donald, Estella and wife, Elinor. He is loved and remembered by his many nieces and nephews.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 21, 2019
