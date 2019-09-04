|
Simons, Herbert
Herbert J. Simons M.D., died on Thursday August 29th, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Husband of Sharon Alfers. Father of Benjamin Simons, Jennifer (Josh) Luchs, and Jordan (Vanina) Simons. Brother of Helene Pollock, Denver; grandfather of Sophie, Sydney, Olivia, and Jack. The memorial service will take place at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Hollywood Hills located at 5950 Forrest Lawn Boulevard in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 4th at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to JayNolan.Org, an organization supporting children & adults with autism and other developmental disabilities.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019