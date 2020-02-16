|
|
Dinges, Herman J.
09/21/1929 - 02/12/2020
Herman Dinges, 90, of Denver, passed away on February 12, 2020 at home, with family by his side. If you knew Herman, you know how much he loved to entertain, and how proud he was of the life he built alongside his wife, Lauraine. A viewing will be held on Monday, February 24, 5-7 pm at Advantage Runyan-Stevenson, 6425 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood, CO 80226. The funeral mass and reception will be on Tuesday, February 25, 11 am at St. Jude Catholic Church, 9405 W. Florida Ave., Lakewood, CO 80232.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 16, 2020