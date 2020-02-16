Denver Post Obituaries
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
6425 West Alameda Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226
(303) 233-3333
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
6425 West Alameda Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
9405 W. Florida Ave.
Lakewood, CO
Herman J. Dinges


1929 - 2020
Herman J. Dinges Obituary
Dinges, Herman J.
09/21/1929 - 02/12/2020

Herman Dinges, 90, of Denver, passed away on February 12, 2020 at home, with family by his side. If you knew Herman, you know how much he loved to entertain, and how proud he was of the life he built alongside his wife, Lauraine. A viewing will be held on Monday, February 24, 5-7 pm at Advantage Runyan-Stevenson, 6425 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood, CO 80226. The funeral mass and reception will be on Tuesday, February 25, 11 am at St. Jude Catholic Church, 9405 W. Florida Ave., Lakewood, CO 80232.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 16, 2020
