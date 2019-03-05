|
Berkowitz, Hershel
Oct. 28, 1935 - Feb. 26, 2019
Passed away peacefully this February. Much beloved husband of Christine Berkowitz, father of Leah (Elleck) and Joshua Berkowitz, stepfather of Jody, Michael (Raven), and Joshua Thrift and step-grandfather of Jordan, Jeremy, Anderson and Griffin. A loving, compassionate, generous, man who cared deeply for his family and his community. Hershel was a Clinical Psychologist in Private practice and a vintage race car enthusiast (RMVR). https://rskane.ca
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 5, 2019