Hirose, Hideo
Hidi
11/05/1930 - 11/14/2020
Orthopedic Surgeon
Hideo Hirose, M.D., 90, was truly at home taking care of patients. He deeply cared about them; he worried about them and remembered them long after he retired. He had an innate understanding that becoming a physician isn't just about being a scientist, nor is it understanding the art of the practice of medicine, but being a physician incorporates the essence of being human.
Named after a prominent bacteriologist, he was destined to become a doctor. His father was one of the first physicians of Japanese descent in Denver, Colorado, and his grandfather was a general surgeon who trained in Germany.
A Manual High School graduate, he excelled as a pitcher for the University of Colorado and then in semi-professional baseball for the Nisei league, a Japanese American league formed in the era of segregation. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. This experience instilled in him a sadness of the atrocities of war.
He married his college sweetheart, Clara Shindo. Her work as a teacher helped him not only through medical school but also through surgical residency. It was her support, which gave him the freedom to pursue his passion for medicine.
His mentor, Dr. Ben Eiseman, became a profound influence throughout his life and inspired him to pursue surgery. He and Clara followed Dr. Eiseman from the University of Colorado to the University of Kentucky and back to Colorado. He practiced orthopedic surgery during the "Golden Era." During this time, he and his partners at the Woodridge Orthopedic Clinic were the team physicians for the Denver Broncos.
He had a firm understanding that to live, it is not so important what one has achieved, or what one has, but what one is.
He shined when surrounded by his family. His wife, Clara preceded him in death by three months. His children Lorie Hirose (Michael Simon), Melissa Hirose Wong, Ph.D. (Peter H. Wong), Scott Hirose, Psy.D. (Timothy Sullivan), Christopher Hirose, M.D. (Takako), and grandchildren Sarah Simon, Sydney Simon, Emily Wong, Zoë Wong, Andrew Wong and Madeleine Hirose will strive to carry on his legacy.
He was earnest, honest, and kind. We will miss him.
If you would like to share a memory, please post to our page: https://chhirose.wixsite.com/home/hideo-hirose