Hill, John

3/10/1928 - 4/7/2020



John L. Hill, age 92, died on April 7 in Albuquerque, NM. He was born in 1928 on a farm near Joes, CO. His father passed away shortly before John's birth. He was raised by his mother and siblings on the family farm. He received his BS in engineering from the Colorado State College of Agriculture and Mechanics (now Colorado State University) in Fort Collins in 1951. He met his future wife, Donna Roehling, when both worked at The Denver Post. They married in 1955. In Chicago, he rose to Technical Director for the North American Die Casting Association, the industry trade association. In 1999, the Hills retired to Albuquerque, where he engaged in civic activities. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Donna; children Steven (Jonathan Herz), in Washington, DC, and Nancy (Michael) Reynolds, in Atlanta, GA; and many nieces, nephews, and their families. Donna remembers this loving, caring, cherished friend, spouse, and father who was devoted to her and their children.





