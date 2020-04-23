Dunn, Homer November 18, 1921 - April 19, 2020 Brickmason Homer P Dunn, 98, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020. He was born November 18, 1921 in Woodrow, Co. to Russell and Katherine Dunn. Katherine settled in Englewood, Co. after the death of her husband and raised her three sons William, Ed and Homer there. All three sons were noted athletes at Englewood HS. After graduation he served in the Army Air Corp. during WWII. Homer married his wife, Eleanor Scheirer, in 1952 and they lived in Englewood the rest of their lives. Homer was a well known local golfer winning many regional tournaments. He was an avid Colorado sports fan and animal lover. He spent his working years as a union brickmason. Homer lived an extraordinary life. We have lost another from the greatest generation. Celebration of his life will be scheduled later this year. We would like to thank the entire staff at Abundant Blessing and Care for their support and compassion. Homer will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery in Lakewood, Co.

Published in Denver Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020.