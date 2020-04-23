Homer Dunn
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Homer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dunn, Homer November 18, 1921 - April 19, 2020 Brickmason Homer P Dunn, 98, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020. He was born November 18, 1921 in Woodrow, Co. to Russell and Katherine Dunn. Katherine settled in Englewood, Co. after the death of her husband and raised her three sons William, Ed and Homer there. All three sons were noted athletes at Englewood HS. After graduation he served in the Army Air Corp. during WWII. Homer married his wife, Eleanor Scheirer, in 1952 and they lived in Englewood the rest of their lives. Homer was a well known local golfer winning many regional tournaments. He was an avid Colorado sports fan and animal lover. He spent his working years as a union brickmason. Homer lived an extraordinary life. We have lost another from the greatest generation. Celebration of his life will be scheduled later this year. We would like to thank the entire staff at Abundant Blessing and Care for their support and compassion. Homer will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery in Lakewood, Co.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Bullock Mortuary
1375 E. Hampden Avenue
Englewood, CO 80113
(303) 789-2535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved