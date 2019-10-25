Denver Post Obituaries
Hon. Richard T. "Dick" Spriggs


1935 - 2019
Hon. Richard T. "Dick" Spriggs Obituary
Spriggs, Hon. Richard T. "Dick"
3/29/1935 - 10/21/2019

Dick Spriggs took his fly rod and headed for the Big Beaver Pond in the Sky on October 21, 2019.
Born on March 29, 1935 in Rome, NY, the third son of Ernest L. and Margery C. Spriggs (Brown), he was predeceased by his parents, his stepfather James S. Brown, his brothers Tom of Naples, FL and Jack of Pinehurst, NC and his first wife Ann Spriggs, from whom he was divorced.
Dick attended Rome Free Academy and Middlesex School. He graduated from Colgate University in 1958 with a BA in English Literature and in 1961 with an LLB from Cornell Law School. He served in the Army's 82nd Airborne Division.
Two days after receiving his law degree, Dick moved to Denver where he enjoyed a 50-year career at the bench and bar, primarily as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and Chief Deputy District Attorney. Appointed to the Denver District Court on 8/8/88, he retired from the bench on June 1, 1999. He then returned to the Department of Justice, retiring for the second time in 2002. Thereafter he served three years as a Senior District Judge until June 2005.
A life-long cynic and chronic non-joiner, Dick enjoyed music, martinis and his principal passion, fly fishing. He fished rivers and streams throughout the Rocky Mountain West. He also enjoyed fishing and skiing with his sons. Dick is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth Sparkman, whom he met while she was on jury duty, and his two sons Jared of Waukesha, WI and Matthew of Albuquerque, NM, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. No services are scheduled. Dick invites you to celebrate his life by recounting it with friends over generous libations.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
