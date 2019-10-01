|
|
Casto, Howard
"Doug"
11/1/42 - 9/20/19
Doug Casto, age 76, of Franktown, CO, passed away September 20, 2019. He was a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, an engineer at Lockheed Martin and a farmer and rancher in retirement. He enjoyed all things related to space and astronomy, reading, golfing, fishing, Sudoku and politics. He was preceded in death by his mother Jeanne Casto, brother Floyd Casto and sister Sharri Vinson. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Catherine Casto, daughter Kelly Casto, daughter Kerry Ornelas and her husband Charlie, two grandsons Vincent and Joshua Medina, and granddaughter Jennifer Medina. Viewing will be held at Castle Rock Funeral and Cremation Services on September 30, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and funeral services will be held on October 1, 2019 at Fort Logan National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 1, 2019