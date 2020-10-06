Erickson, Howard Edward

September 14, 1922 - September 4, 2020

Colonel



Howard passed away peacefully at home on September 4, 2020 with the caring support of Porter Hospital Hospice. Howard was born on September 14, 1922 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As a child during the depression, he felt the Lord had provided him with a great life, fine family, many friends and good health. He lived in Chicago until 4th grade, and then moved to Wyoming. Howard enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942 and was discharged in 1945 after serving 30 months in the China-Burma-India Theater. He stayed active in the U.S. Army reserves, retiring in 1982 as a Colonel. He enrolled in the University of Denver where he obtained his BS degree in Business Administration, and then obtained his law degree and practiced law in Denver for over 50 years. While in college he met his wife, Wilma Butler, and they were married following her graduation from St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in 1946. On August 30, 2020, Howard and Wilma celebrated 74 years of marriage. Howard was a member of Lakewood Country Club for many years and both he and his wife enjoyed golf. They enjoyed traveling and managed to visit over 60 countries. They moved to Holly Creek retirement facility where they have resided for the last 12 years.

Howard is survived by his wife Wilma, son Tom, daughter-in-law Dody and grandsons Preston and Lee, daughter Joan, son-in-law Noble, and granddaughter Jessica. Services will be held at Ft. Logan Cemetery on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2:30p.m. Please park at staging area B. No flowers please, and please wear your face mask and practice social distancing.





