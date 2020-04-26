Harvey, Hubert Hubert Benson Harvey was born in Altus, Oklahoma on May 7, 1928 and died on April 22, 2020. Dorothy Jean (Elliott) Harvey born in Ralls, Texas on November 15, 1930 and died on January 12, 2020. Both were longtime residents of Englewood, Colorado They are survived by their children, Karen (John) Meskis and Larry (Susan) Harvey, their grandchildren, Julia (Brian) Prendergast and George Harvey as well as their three great grandsons Oscar, Theodore and Charles Prendergast. Both were born around the time of the Great Depression and experienced the hardships of that time made more difficult by living in the areas devastated by the dustbowl. Possessing the values typical of their generation, through hard work, persistence and strong family ties, they overcame all such difficulties and thrived in those trying times and beyond. The story of the people and places told in the book, the Worst Hard Times by Timothy Egan, faithfully depicts the hardships and travails they endured. After their marriage on February 3, 1950, they moved to Fort Worth, Texas where they started their family before relocating first to Littleton, Colorado after the end of the Korean War. Hubert spent his career in the defense industry. He began working for Martin Marietta in December of 1959 and was part of the team responsible for the design and manufacture of the Titan missile, the Saturn missile, and the Viking (Mars) project. He retired from Martin Marietta in 1990. He was an avid trout fisherman, loved music and gardening, especially flower gardens. Dorothy attended Texas Tech before marrying Hubert. She was a fashionable and glamorous woman who was adored by her many friends and acquaintances. She loved wildlife and animals and was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to Shalom Park, a not-for-profit senior community, 14800 E. Bellevue Dr., Aurora, CO 80015, that provided unsurpassed care for them during their final years. The family will host a memorial in honor of Hubert Harvey for family and friends at a future date.

