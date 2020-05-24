Wray, Hubert LynnLynnApril 17, 1924 - May 12, 2020Lynn Wray age 96, died of age-related illnesses on My 12, 2020. Lynn was born in Pickering, Missouri, on April 17, 1924, to Omar and Josephine (McKee) Wray. Lynn had one brother, Milton Carlyle. Lynn graduated from Washington High School and was attending Northwest State Teachers College when he and his college buddies decided to get into WWII by joining the Navy. Ensign Wray served as the Engineering Officer of the Mechanized Landing Ship, LSM 381. While stationed in San Diego Lynn completed his Bachelor of Engineering degree from USC. He specialized in HVAC. While in San Diego he met his match in love with Lt. JG Elizabeth (Betty) Park, RN while playing 'slots' in the Officers' Club.They got married and began their new life in Denver, Colorado. Getting a job was daunting because so many were returning from the war. Lynn made it his habit to keep returning to engineering firms until he finally convinced one to hire him. Lynn loved HVAC and over the course of his career he achieved his Professional Engineer Designation (PE). He owned his own business, was licensed in numerous states, taught classes and co-authored trade based books. Lynn and Betty converted to Catholicism in 1952 and became the proud parents of David, Diane, John, Paul, Peter, James, Stephen, Marianne, Joanne, Dana, Joseph, Vincent and Lori. He received the ultimate Catholic scout leadership award, the St. George Medal.Lynn and Betty relocated to Grand Lake, CO. He became involved in local programs and was elected Mayor Pro Tem for many years. During his later working years Lynn and Betty moved to Green Valley, AZ, where they lived for the rest of their lives. Lynn always reminded his children to love one another in Christ. His passing has left a void for his 13 children, their spouses, 24 grandchildren, 41 plus great grandchildren and 6 great, great grandchildren.