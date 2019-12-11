|
Jeffers, Ina Alice
Ina Alice Jeffers was born to Noel Edward Jordan and Alice (Johnson) Jordan in Gray, Audubon, Iowa on Sept 11, 1920. Ina passed away on Dec 8, 2019 at the age of 99. She is now reunited with her three children, Kenneth Sobey, Richard Thomas Sobey and Janet Kaye Allen, grandson, William Travis Allen, and siblings Ivar, Ray, Roy, Ila (Jordan) Herrin. She is survived, loved, and missed, by her sister Ruby (Jordan) Whitson and grandchildren, Julie Kaye Tymitz and Stacey Rae Allen, and great grandchildren Tessa Brynn and Taylor Jordan Tymitz. Services will be held at Olinger Crown Hill Funeral Home in Wheat Ridge on Saturday, Dec 14, 2019 at 2p.m.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 11, 2019