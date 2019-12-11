Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ina Jeffers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ina Alice Jeffers


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ina Alice Jeffers Obituary
Jeffers, Ina Alice

Ina Alice Jeffers was born to Noel Edward Jordan and Alice (Johnson) Jordan in Gray, Audubon, Iowa on Sept 11, 1920. Ina passed away on Dec 8, 2019 at the age of 99. She is now reunited with her three children, Kenneth Sobey, Richard Thomas Sobey and Janet Kaye Allen, grandson, William Travis Allen, and siblings Ivar, Ray, Roy, Ila (Jordan) Herrin. She is survived, loved, and missed, by her sister Ruby (Jordan) Whitson and grandchildren, Julie Kaye Tymitz and Stacey Rae Allen, and great grandchildren Tessa Brynn and Taylor Jordan Tymitz. Services will be held at Olinger Crown Hill Funeral Home in Wheat Ridge on Saturday, Dec 14, 2019 at 2p.m.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -