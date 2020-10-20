Jordan, Ina Beth
1944 - 2020
Beth Jordan, 76, passed away on October 17, 2020 at St. Anthony Hospital. Beth was born to Donald and Lucille Gilliland in Overbrook, KS in 1944. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jim Jordan, and her two children Amy Jordan and Matt Jordan, and her beloved dog Buddy. She received her teaching degree from Kansas University in 1966 and taught in Denver Public Schools. She later worked for and retired from Centurylink. She was an avid quilter and belonged to the Arapahoe County Quilters guild and her beloved quilting bee. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
(lls.org
) or the Denver Dumb Friends League (ddfl.org
).