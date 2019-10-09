Home

Inese Victoria Ozols, age 28, passed away October 2, 2019 in Sedalia, Colorado. She is survived by her father, Vilis Ozols; mother, Andra Purkalitis; and brothers Aldis Ozols, Talis Ozols and Raimonds Ozols; as well as grandparents, aunts and uncles, and cousins. Inese was born in Riga, Latvia and came to Colorado when she was 10 years old. There she discovered her passion for horses and talent for riding. A private service was held. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to Colorado Horse Rescue or the Westernaires non-profit riding organization.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
