Sunde, Ingeborg

September 9, 1928 - July 21, 2020



Ingeborg Sunde, 91, died July 21, 2020 with her family by her side at her home in Centennial, CO. Funeral Service will be held on Aug. 5, 2020 at Horan and McConaty Funeral Service in Centennial, CO. Inge was born in Frankfurt, Germany. Married Howard Sunde in Frankfurt in 1951. She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church and a devoted member of local chapter of TOPS. Inge is survived by her husband and her two daughters and their spouses, Julie and Max Jail, Elizabeth Sunde and Richard Garb. Donations can be sent in her memory to Holt International Children Services.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store