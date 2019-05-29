Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Graveside service
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ira Fink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ira Stephen Fink Ph.D.


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ira Stephen Fink Ph.D. Obituary
Fink, Ira Stephen, Ph.D.
04/22/1937 - 05/27/2019

Dr. Ira Stephen Fink, Berkeley, CA, formerly of Denver. Husband of Dr. Penni Hudis; Brother of Norma (Catalan) Goldblatt, Judy (Stanley) Kippur, and the late Dee Isaacson; Brother-in-law of Iris Hudis, CA and Dr. Stephen Hudis, NJ; Uncle of Sandy (Dr. Jeffrey) Barter, Dr. Terri (Stacy Pocrass) Tilliss, Ron (Michelle) Catalan, Rebecca Catalan, Lisa (Chad Bauer) Kippur, Scott (Yelena) Kippur, Loel (Dr. Shoshannah Levitt) Hudis, and Suzanne Hudis; Graveside service, Rose Hill Cemetery, Friday, 12:00 noon. Donations appreciated to Women's Cancer Resource Center, 2908 Ellsworth Street, Berkeley, CA 94705.
Published in www.denverpost.com from May 29 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feldman Mortuary
Download Now