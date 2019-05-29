|
|
Fink, Ira Stephen, Ph.D.
04/22/1937 - 05/27/2019
Dr. Ira Stephen Fink, Berkeley, CA, formerly of Denver. Husband of Dr. Penni Hudis; Brother of Norma (Catalan) Goldblatt, Judy (Stanley) Kippur, and the late Dee Isaacson; Brother-in-law of Iris Hudis, CA and Dr. Stephen Hudis, NJ; Uncle of Sandy (Dr. Jeffrey) Barter, Dr. Terri (Stacy Pocrass) Tilliss, Ron (Michelle) Catalan, Rebecca Catalan, Lisa (Chad Bauer) Kippur, Scott (Yelena) Kippur, Loel (Dr. Shoshannah Levitt) Hudis, and Suzanne Hudis; Graveside service, Rose Hill Cemetery, Friday, 12:00 noon. Donations appreciated to Women's Cancer Resource Center, 2908 Ellsworth Street, Berkeley, CA 94705.
Published in www.denverpost.com from May 29 to May 31, 2019