|
|
Miles, Irena Mary
7/24/1944 - 11/19/2019
Educator
Irena surprised her family and friends by making an unexpected departure from this life into the next. She was born to Robert and Thelma Miles in Denver, CO. She attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School and Machebeuf High School. Her college and graduate education was at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. Physics and math were her forte and she taught them with skill and love to high school students in the Midwest. After retiring, she came back to her family in the Denver area and enjoyed being semi-retired and tutoring college level math. Irena left three sisters Carol Heinrichs (Larry), Marilyn Sonnkalb (Stephen), and Kathleen Clark (Gregory), and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be at Horan & McConaty Mortuary at 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO, on 12/15/19 at 1pm.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019