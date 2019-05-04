|
Bobrick, Irene
Irene Bobrick, Denver. Wife of the late Joseph Bobrick. Mother of Niki (Dov) Malach and the late Angel (Gary) Berger. Sister of Marilyn (The late Norton) Boslow & Melba (The late Phillip) Niermberg. Grandmother of Taami (Walter) Bash, Scott (Marla) Berger, Steven (Mary) Malach, Shay (Kristina) Berger, Nili (Rob) Poynter & Stacey (Paul) O'Bryan. Great-grandmother of 15. Great-great-grandmother of 2. Graveside, Sunday, 1:30pm, Rose Hill Cemetery. Contributions to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America, 17th floor, 386 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10016 or Hebrew Educational Alliance
