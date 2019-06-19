Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
303-425-9511
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Gimeno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Gimeno


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irene Gimeno Obituary
Gimeno, Irene
10/20/1922 - 06/08/2019

Irene Gimeno, of Westminster, a long-time resident of Arvada, passed away peacefully on 6/8/19. She was born 10/20/22 in Tampico Mexico to Isidoro Arellano & Maria Cabrera. She was the eldest of 8 children. Irene was married to Emil Gimeno for 73 years (Emil passed away in 2014).They had 4 daughters (one deceased), and 5 sons (one deceased). She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
Irene's parents came to the United States when she was 3 or 4 years old settling in the Denver area. Irene became independent at age 15. She met Emil when she was 18. They were married 6/7/41. During World War II, besides raising her 3 children alone while Emil was away to fight in the war, she worked at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal until the end of the war. On 5/2/46 at the age of 24, she became a naturalized citizen of the United States.
Irene enrolled at Red Rocks Community College where she was awarded an Associate of Arts Degree in Fine Arts at the age of 64. This is where she discovered her love of fine arts such as painting, pottery, and drawing. She eventually turned out hundreds of sculptures, ceramics, drawings, and paintings while also finding the time for music lessons in voice, violin, guitar, dulcimer and piano. Irene gave back to her community in so many ways too numerous to mention. But to name a few, these include teaching First Aid for the American Red Cross (24 years), becoming a Jefferson County Master Gardner, teaching Mexican cooking classes (was featured in the Cooking Section of the Denver Post), volunteering at the Denver Museum of Natural History (10 years) and Denver Museum of Art (2 years), and serving on the YMCA Board of Directors (including organizing two local chapters). She served as a volunteer for the Arvada Senior Resource Center where she was active until May 2019.
Irene's greatest joy in life was her family. She particularly loved being surrounded by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
SERVICES: Wed., 6/26, Visitation 10:15 am Rosary 11am, Mass 11:30am Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary Chapel, 12801 W. 44 Ave., Wheat Ridge. Committal at Ft. Logan National Cemetery 2pm.
Published in Denver Post from June 19 to June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary
Download Now