Gimeno, Irene
10/20/1922 - 06/08/2019
Irene Gimeno, of Westminster, a long-time resident of Arvada, passed away peacefully on 6/8/19. She was born 10/20/22 in Tampico Mexico to Isidoro Arellano & Maria Cabrera. She was the eldest of 8 children. Irene was married to Emil Gimeno for 73 years (Emil passed away in 2014).They had 4 daughters (one deceased), and 5 sons (one deceased). She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
Irene's parents came to the United States when she was 3 or 4 years old settling in the Denver area. Irene became independent at age 15. She met Emil when she was 18. They were married 6/7/41. During World War II, besides raising her 3 children alone while Emil was away to fight in the war, she worked at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal until the end of the war. On 5/2/46 at the age of 24, she became a naturalized citizen of the United States.
Irene enrolled at Red Rocks Community College where she was awarded an Associate of Arts Degree in Fine Arts at the age of 64. This is where she discovered her love of fine arts such as painting, pottery, and drawing. She eventually turned out hundreds of sculptures, ceramics, drawings, and paintings while also finding the time for music lessons in voice, violin, guitar, dulcimer and piano. Irene gave back to her community in so many ways too numerous to mention. But to name a few, these include teaching First Aid for the American Red Cross (24 years), becoming a Jefferson County Master Gardner, teaching Mexican cooking classes (was featured in the Cooking Section of the Denver Post), volunteering at the Denver Museum of Natural History (10 years) and Denver Museum of Art (2 years), and serving on the YMCA Board of Directors (including organizing two local chapters). She served as a volunteer for the Arvada Senior Resource Center where she was active until May 2019.
Irene's greatest joy in life was her family. She particularly loved being surrounded by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
SERVICES: Wed., 6/26, Visitation 10:15 am Rosary 11am, Mass 11:30am Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary Chapel, 12801 W. 44 Ave., Wheat Ridge. Committal at Ft. Logan National Cemetery 2pm.
Published in Denver Post from June 19 to June 24, 2019