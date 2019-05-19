|
|
Latham, Irene
03/07/1934 - 05/04/2019
Irene Latham died May 4, at the Regency in Shawnee, OK, she was 85. Born March 7, 1934 in Tecumseh, OK to Lester Boone (deceased) and Ruth (James) Kieffer (deceased). Irene was the oldest of seven children and is survived by 3 sisters and 2 brothers. She married William Jefferson Latham Jr. (deceased) on October 14, 1953 in Okmulgee, OK. They had four children William Alan (deceased) Latham (Heather), Janet Sue (Robert) Wiley of Fort Lupton, Jeffrey Lynn Latham (Allison McCoy) of Denver, Barbara Ann (James) Provancal of Aurora; grandchildren Levi Alan Latham of Littleton, Natalie Rose and Nicholas James Provancal of Aurora, CO. In her later years she discovered her love of education as a substitute teacher in the Brighton and Fort Lupton, Colorado school districts. She loved and was loved and will be greatly missed by all. A private ceremony will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Fort Lupton.
Published in Denver Post on May 19, 2019