|
|
Streit, Irene
1918 - 2020
Irene Catherine Wesche Streit passed away February 12, 2020, in Redmond, Washington at the age of 102. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, parents and her siblings. Irene is survived by her children: James (Ann) Streit, John Streit, Charlotte (Richard) Balza, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation, 4pm-7pm, Rosary, 7pm, both at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3101 S. Wadsworth, Lakewood. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, 10am, Notre Dame Catholic Church, 2190 S. Sheridan Blvd, Denver. Interment, 2pm, Ft. Logan National Cemetery. Donations suggested to Irene Streit Memorial Fund, https://ststephenslife.com/irene-streit-memorial-fund. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 1, 2020