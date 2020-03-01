Denver Post Obituaries
Services
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Notre Dame Catholic Church
2190 S. Sheridan Blvd
Denver, CO
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Ft. Logan National Cemetery
3698 South Sheridan Boulevard
Denver, CO
View Map

Irene Streit


1918 - 2020
Irene Streit Obituary
Streit, Irene
1918 - 2020

Irene Catherine Wesche Streit passed away February 12, 2020, in Redmond, Washington at the age of 102. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, parents and her siblings. Irene is survived by her children: James (Ann) Streit, John Streit, Charlotte (Richard) Balza, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation, 4pm-7pm, Rosary, 7pm, both at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3101 S. Wadsworth, Lakewood. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, 10am, Notre Dame Catholic Church, 2190 S. Sheridan Blvd, Denver. Interment, 2pm, Ft. Logan National Cemetery. Donations suggested to Irene Streit Memorial Fund, https://ststephenslife.com/irene-streit-memorial-fund. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 1, 2020
