1/1
Irene Suszko
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suszko, Irene
June 25, 1951 - July 7, 2020

It is our deepest sorrow to inform all friends the passing of Irene due to heart failure. Born to Ukrainian parents Dmytro and Anastasija. Sister to Mary King, Eugenia Broussard, Wanda and Richard. Aunt to Angela, Lennox, Shawn, Carlton, Erik, Richard, John, Rebecca and Madeline. Great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Graduate of Manual High School. Master's degree from University of Northern Colorado and second Master's from the University of Denver. Due to COVID-19, private services were held for the family with burial at Mt. Olive Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved