Suszko, IreneJune 25, 1951 - July 7, 2020It is our deepest sorrow to inform all friends the passing of Irene due to heart failure. Born to Ukrainian parents Dmytro and Anastasija. Sister to Mary King, Eugenia Broussard, Wanda and Richard. Aunt to Angela, Lennox, Shawn, Carlton, Erik, Richard, John, Rebecca and Madeline. Great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Graduate of Manual High School. Master's degree from University of Northern Colorado and second Master's from the University of Denver. Due to COVID-19, private services were held for the family with burial at Mt. Olive Cemetery.