Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
Little Sisters of the Poor-Mullen Home
3629 W. 29th Ave
Denver, CO
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Little Sisters of the Poor-Mullen Home
3629 W. 29th Ave
Denver, CO
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Little Sisters of the Poor-Mullen Home
3629 W. 29th Ave
Denver, CO
Irene Vittetoe Obituary
Vittetoe, Irene

Irene E. Vittetoe, 90, of Denver. Mother of Dan (Debra) Vittetoe, Rick (Gail) Vittetoe, Debbie Piver, Dave Vittetoe and Mary (Robert) Kuettel. Grandmother of Vanessa, Jenna, Rick, Tony, Phillip, Jacob, Katie, Levi and Luke. Also survived by eight great-grandchildren. Viewing 9:00 AM., Rosary 10:30AM., and Funeral Mass 11:00 AM., all Wednesday January 8th, at Little Sisters of the Poor-Mullen Home, 3629 W. 29th Ave., Denver. Interment, Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 5, 2020
