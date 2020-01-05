|
Vittetoe, Irene
Irene E. Vittetoe, 90, of Denver. Mother of Dan (Debra) Vittetoe, Rick (Gail) Vittetoe, Debbie Piver, Dave Vittetoe and Mary (Robert) Kuettel. Grandmother of Vanessa, Jenna, Rick, Tony, Phillip, Jacob, Katie, Levi and Luke. Also survived by eight great-grandchildren. Viewing 9:00 AM., Rosary 10:30AM., and Funeral Mass 11:00 AM., all Wednesday January 8th, at Little Sisters of the Poor-Mullen Home, 3629 W. 29th Ave., Denver. Interment, Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 5, 2020