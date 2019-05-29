|
Arnick, Iris
11/8/1927 - 5/22/2019
Iris Mae Arnick (nee Marmaduke), a world traveler, nature lover, teacher, artist and matriarch, died peacefully on Wednesday May 22 in Aurora Colorado. She was 91 years old.
Iris was born November 8, 1927 in Pennsylvania to John and Luella and was the oldest of four children. She lived all over the world, raised her three sons in South America and taught at the American Schools in Barcelona, Tangier and Mexico City.
In 1987, Iris moved to Grant, Colorado where she volunteered as the resident manager of Wilderness on Wheels for over 30 years, in between her continued adventures. She stayed in close touch with family and friends from all over the world, visited regularly with her nephew, Bill, and was a lifelong artist and teacher.
Iris was preceded in death by her husband Alex, her son Robert, and siblings Joan and Bill. She will be fondly remembered by her brother Ron, her remaining sons Edward (Carrey) and James (Debra), and Robert's wife Gayle. She will also be deeply missed by her grandchildren Paul, Rachid, Alyce, Rachel, Alex, Sarah and Audrey; and her eight great-grandchildren.
Donations in her name can be made to World Wildlife Fund or Wilderness on Wheels. There will be a small memorial at Wilderness on Wheels on July 13, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in Denver Post on May 29, 2019