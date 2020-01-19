Denver Post Obituaries
Irmgard Emmy Staley


1920 - 2020
Irmgard Emmy Staley Obituary
Staley, Irmgard Emmy
September 11, 1920 - January 12, 2020

Irma, 99, passed January 12, under Hospice Care. She was born in Germany and came to the US through Ellis Island as a child. She received her bachelor of Nursing from Rush Medical Center in Chicago. She had a 35 year nursing career. She was a head nurse at Ft. Logan and ended her nursing career retiring from the University of Colorado Medical Center. She enjoyed skiing until she was 84 and played golf until she was 92. She is survived by her family, daughter Gretchen Zunkel, MN, son Paul Staley (Sandy), CO, her three grandchildren and her great grandchildren, Erica Zunkel (Brent Stephens), Chicago, their children Emmy, and Oliver, grandson Mark Zunkel (Anna) Germany, their children, Maya and Juna and her granddaughter Amy Staley (Bill Palmer), CO, and their daughter Mollie . There will be a private family service in the Mountains. Donations can be made to Denver Hospice, Thedenverhospice.org or 501 S. Cherry, Denver, CO 80046.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 19, 2020
