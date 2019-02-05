|
Irmgard Johnson passed away Friday, January 25th after a long struggle with health issues. She died almost one year after her beloved husband Thomas. Irmgard was born in Greussenhiem Germany and came to the United States when she was 19 years old. While in Germany she met a soldier in the US Army and she later married Thomas Johnson who at the time was a medic in the US Army. Irmgard and Thomas lived the military life and moved around the US living in many places. Her favorites were San Francisco California and Denver Colorado. Irmgard and Thomas were happily married for 52 years and had many friends. Irmgard stayed very close to her Aunt Anni and Anni's children who still live in Germany. She never lost touch with her family and was fortunate to have some of them by her side during her last days. During the last couple of years of Thomas's life she was his sole caregiver while he went thru dialysis and suffered a stroke. It was a hard time for them and she stayed by his side to the very end. Irmgard is preceded in death by her husband Thomas, her cousin Inge, her Grandparents that raised her, Franz and Rosa, and her mother Hilda. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. She will be remembered for her spirit and determination, her stubbornness and kind heart. She was independant and worked hard and made a successful life for herself in the US. She will be buried at Ft. Logan next to Thomas.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 5, 2019