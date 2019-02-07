|
Loving and faithful husband, father and friend to all he touched and he touched many. Athlete, coach, referee, broadcaster, commentator and mentor. He is survived by Pat bride of 62 years, sons and daughter in laws Greg & Stacie, Mike & Elsa and Casey & Lori, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grand children and counting, and of course Mandy and Molly. In lieu of flowers please support the Denver Dumb Friends League and our furry friends. Memorial service Saturday February 16th 10AM Broomfield United Methodist.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 7, 2019