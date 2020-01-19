Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
Interment
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Fort Logan National Cemetery
Irv Moss


1934 - 2020
Irv Moss Obituary
Moss, Irv
Dec. 14, 1934 - Jan. 8, 2020

The man many consider to be the encyclopedic authority on Colorado sports, Irv Moss, died Wednesday night at the age of 85. He worked at The Denver Post for 60 years.
Survived by wife Barbara, children Andy Moss, Karen Mitsch. Visitation Sunday, 01/26/20, 11:00-1:00 pm, Funeral Service Monday, 01/27/20, 11:00 am, both at Horan & McConaty, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80227. Interment Fort Logan National Cemetery, 1:00 pm.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 19, 2020
