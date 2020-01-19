|
|
Moss, Irv
Dec. 14, 1934 - Jan. 8, 2020
The man many consider to be the encyclopedic authority on Colorado sports, Irv Moss, died Wednesday night at the age of 85. He worked at The Denver Post for 60 years.
Survived by wife Barbara, children Andy Moss, Karen Mitsch. Visitation Sunday, 01/26/20, 11:00-1:00 pm, Funeral Service Monday, 01/27/20, 11:00 am, both at Horan & McConaty, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80227. Interment Fort Logan National Cemetery, 1:00 pm.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 19, 2020