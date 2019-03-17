Denver Post Obituaries
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Covenant Village, Smith Hall
9153 Yarrow Street
Westminster, CO
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Covenant Village, Smith Hall
9153 Yarrow Street
Westminster, CO
View Map
Irving Joseph Levy


Levy, Irving Joseph

Irving Joseph Levy 79, of Westminster, CO (formerly of Indianapolis, IN) passed away peacefully with family by his side on March 9, 2019. Irv was born in Rochester, NY on July 14, 1939 and later moved to Indianapolis, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents Sophie and Joseph Levy; immigrants from Monastier Serbia, Sister Dolores Schankerman.

Everyone was equal in Irv's eyes, he treated everyone with love and respect and gave his time freely. Irv and his loving wife Elaine spent almost every moment of their retirement cooking for people in need. They cooked 1000's of meals for Community Dinner at Arvada United Methodist Church, Family Promise, The Delores Project and for the Homeless Women's Initiative at Temple Micah.

Irv is survived by his Wife, Elaine Cartwright Levy of Westminster, CO, his Children Sharon Levy of Indiana, Jeff Levy (Rachel) of Rhode Island, Christine (Brett) Ohlen, Jane Winter, and Warren Cartwright of Colorado; 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30pm on Tuesday, March 19th at Covenant Village, Smith Hall, 9153 Yarrow Street, Westminster, CO 80021.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Delores Project (thedeloresproject.org) or Family Promise (familypromiseofgreaterdenver.org) or donate your time through service in his memory.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 17, 2019
